Welcome to Navidrome!

Your Personal Streaming Service

Navidrome allows you to enjoy your music collection from anywhere, by making it available through a modern Web UI and through a wide range of third-party compatible mobile apps, for both iOS and Android devices.

Navidrome is open source software distributed free of charge under the terms of the GNU GPL v3 license.

Access your music from anywhere!

Choose from a large selection of mobile clients or use the integrated web player

Blazing fast!

Lightweight, fast and self-contained. Runs well even on resource-limited platforms (ex: Raspberry Pi)

Handles large libraries!

Plays well with gigantic music collections (tested with ~900K songs - 2/3 FLAC, 1/3 MP3)

Transcoding on the fly!

Converts/reduces your music files as you play them, so you don’t nuke your data plan

Modern and up-to-date

Built with new technologies (GoLang, ReactJS, Material-UI), to ensure modern features and compatibility

Subsonic API

Compatible with the de facto standard Music API, supporting all its clients and ecosystem

Active project!

New releases on a regular basis, adding features and bug fixes

Contributions welcome!

We do a Pull Request contributions workflow on GitHub. New users are always welcome!

Join the conversation!

For announcement of latest features, discussions and help from your fellow users, join our Reddit or our Discord

